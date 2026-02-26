Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.83 and traded as high as $88.44. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $84.97, with a volume of 71,667 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAYD shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc is an engineering firm headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of motion control products and engineered fluid-handling devices. The company’s core focus is on providing high-performance hydraulic dampers, fluid springs (also known as gas springs), shock absorbers and hydraulic accumulators that are used to manage energy and motion in a wide range of industrial and structural applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes industrial shock absorbers designed to cushion and decelerate moving parts in manufacturing and test-and-measurement systems, fluid viscous dampers for seismic protection of buildings and bridges, and fluid spring devices that combine the properties of a gas spring and a hydraulic damper.

