TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

FWRG stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $316.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 6,165 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $104,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,402 shares in the company, valued at $448,834. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after buying an additional 432,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,335,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,213,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom line and solid top‑line growth — FWRG reported $0.24 EPS vs. a $0.08 consensus and revenue up ~20% year‑over‑year, signalling underlying demand resilience. Press Release

Q4 beat on the bottom line and solid top‑line growth — FWRG reported $0.24 EPS vs. a $0.08 consensus and revenue up ~20% year‑over‑year, signalling underlying demand resilience. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated a growth plan for 2026, targeting ~12%–14% revenue growth and highlighting investments in digital marketing and menu innovation that could support traffic and unit-level sales over time. Article

Company reiterated a growth plan for 2026, targeting ~12%–14% revenue growth and highlighting investments in digital marketing and menu innovation that could support traffic and unit-level sales over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets across the board (Citigroup, Barclays, Guggenheim, Stephens, TD Cowen) but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings — reflecting reduced upside expectations rather than a wholesale loss of confidence. Benzinga TickerReport (Guggenheim)

Analysts cut price targets across the board (Citigroup, Barclays, Guggenheim, Stephens, TD Cowen) but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings — reflecting reduced upside expectations rather than a wholesale loss of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Mel Hope announced a planned retirement later this year with a transition process underway; management frames this as orderly but investors will watch succession and ongoing financial execution. Press Release

CFO Mel Hope announced a planned retirement later this year with a transition process underway; management frames this as orderly but investors will watch succession and ongoing financial execution. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance disappointed some investors — same‑store sales growth guided to a slower 1%–3% and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance implies little operational leverage, removing a near‑term catalyst for margin expansion. Seeking Alpha highlights this as a material risk and flags valuation concerns (fair value estimated in the low teens). Seeking Alpha

FY2026 guidance disappointed some investors — same‑store sales growth guided to a slower 1%–3% and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance implies little operational leverage, removing a near‑term catalyst for margin expansion. Seeking Alpha highlights this as a material risk and flags valuation concerns (fair value estimated in the low teens). Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction included an intraday selloff after the outlook release; coupled with trimmed analyst targets, this increases short‑term downside risk given stretched prior valuation metrics cited by some analysts. Earnings Coverage

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

