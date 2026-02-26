TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.1%

About Spartan Delta

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.87. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.39 and a 52 week high of C$10.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.