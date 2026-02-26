TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$153.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$169.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stantec from C$167.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$164.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$123.49 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$109.74 and a twelve month high of C$160.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 4,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,074,855.36. The trade was a 8.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

