TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$335.00 to C$311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered WSP Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$316.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$328.83.

Shares of WSP opened at C$224.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$252.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. WSP Global has a one year low of C$213.18 and a one year high of C$291.46.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

