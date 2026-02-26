TD Securities Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.15.
- Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers raised price targets and lifted ratings, signaling analyst confidence in Whitecap’s outlook — RBC bumped its target to C$16 and set an “outperform” rating. RBC Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its target to C$15 and put a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins Raise
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities, ATB Cormark and BMO Capital Markets also lifted targets to around C$15 and issued buy/outperform stances — a broad-based analyst re-rating that supports upside to consensus. Multiple Broker Raises
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord increased its target to C$15.50 and maintained a buy view, adding to the cluster of upward revisions from Canadian brokers. Canaccord Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Commercially meaningful: UK energy firm Centrica signed a natural-gas supply deal with Whitecap — a contract that can strengthen contracted cash flows and customer diversification. Centrica Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece discusses the Whitecap–Veren integration and how it reshapes scale, cash flows and risk — useful context for longer-term fundamentals but not an immediate catalyst. Integration Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor-oriented coverage (MSN, Globe and Yahoo pieces) highlights Whitecap as a dividend/income idea — these widen retail interest but are unlikely to move the stock alone. Dividend Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James cut its conviction from “strong-buy” to “moderate buy” despite raising the price target to C$16 — a downgrade in enthusiasm that could temper buying momentum. Raymond James Change
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.
