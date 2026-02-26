Tejon Ranch (TRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $13.9440 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

TRC stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.87 million, a P/E ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tejon Ranch has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

Featured Stories

