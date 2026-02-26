Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.5520, with a volume of 290024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Telefonica Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 2,420.5% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 344,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 330,405 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,000,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,754,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

