Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32.

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,500. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $10,899,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,941,533 shares in the company, valued at $586,206,903.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 596,035 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,125 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

