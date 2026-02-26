Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Tempus AI stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 5.22. Tempus AI has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $104.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $562,445.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,464.88. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,035 shares of company stock worth $37,505,125. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,032,000 after buying an additional 1,706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tempus AI by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

