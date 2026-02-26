Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Tempus AI Price Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $10,899,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,941,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,206,903.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 596,035 shares of company stock worth $37,505,125. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after buying an additional 1,706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

