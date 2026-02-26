Torm (TRMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8330 per share and revenue of $236.2140 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Torm has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Torm by 1,346.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Torm by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Torm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Torm by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Torm during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Torm A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The firm owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including both Handysize and MR vessels, which are designed to carry a broad range of clean petroleum cargoes such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. Torm’s core business revolves around voyage and time-charter contracts with major oil companies, trading houses and other energy sector clients around the world.

The company’s fleet is deployed on global trade routes, with particular focus on major refining and consumption regions in Europe, North America and Asia.

