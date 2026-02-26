Toro (TTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.0005 billion for the quarter. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Toro by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Toro by 191.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Toro in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial cut Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

