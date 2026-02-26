Traeger (COOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $135.05 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Traeger Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COOK stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Traeger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Traeger by 9,116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,438 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 866,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 185,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 118.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 138,603 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

