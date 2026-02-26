TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $149.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.3%

Insider Activity

TMDX opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $128,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,235.68. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,605,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 322,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,339,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 223,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TransMedics Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TransMedics Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. TMDX Stock Rises as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. TransMedics outlines 20–25% 2026 revenue growth target

Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and bullish guidance, shares are down intraday — likely reflecting near-term profit-taking after the post-earnings pop, a rich valuation (high P/E) and elevated beta. Investors should weigh upside from growth and analyst upgrades against valuation and volatility risk.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.