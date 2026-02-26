TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $128,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,235.68. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,257.76. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. TMDX Stock Rises as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. TransMedics outlines 20–25% 2026 revenue growth target

Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and bullish guidance, shares are down intraday — likely reflecting near-term profit-taking after the post-earnings pop, a rich valuation (high P/E) and elevated beta. Investors should weigh upside from growth and analyst upgrades against valuation and volatility risk.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

