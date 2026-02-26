TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.26. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,235.68. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 981.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TransMedics Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. TMDX Stock Rises as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. TransMedics outlines 20–25% 2026 revenue growth target

Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and bullish guidance, shares are down intraday — likely reflecting near-term profit-taking after the post-earnings pop, a rich valuation (high P/E) and elevated beta. Investors should weigh upside from growth and analyst upgrades against valuation and volatility risk.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Featured Stories

