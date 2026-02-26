TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

TMDX opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

In other news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,235.68. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $693,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 981.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. TMDX Stock Rises as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 results materially beat expectations: reported EPS $2.62 vs. ~$0.41 consensus and revenue $160.8M (+32% YoY). The beat and strong margin/ROE metrics underpinned the rally after the print. Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. TransMedics outlines 20–25% 2026 revenue growth target

Management set 2026 revenue growth targets of ~20–25% and issued FY revenue guidance (roughly $727M–$757M), signaling continued top-line momentum and supporting medium-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several firms raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings after the quarter (Oppenheimer to $175/outperform; Needham to $174/buy; Piper Sandler to $160/overweight; JPMorgan raised its target to $149). Analyst lift reinforces upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript/slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for modeling product adoption, gross margins and international expansion cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and bullish guidance, shares are down intraday — likely reflecting near-term profit-taking after the post-earnings pop, a rich valuation (high P/E) and elevated beta. Investors should weigh upside from growth and analyst upgrades against valuation and volatility risk.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

