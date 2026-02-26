Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $67.07. 914,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,166,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Insider Buying and Selling

Trending Headlines about Ultra Clean

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,767.83. The trade was a 34.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultra Clean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys (Needham raised its PT to $70 and maintained a Buy) — reinforces long‑term thesis around wafer‑fab demand recovery and margin expansion. Analyst Price Target Raise

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys (Needham raised its PT to $70 and maintained a Buy) — reinforces long‑term thesis around wafer‑fab demand recovery and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other analysts reiterated Buy ratings and ~$70 targets citing leading‑edge semi recovery, margin expansion and reduced China risk — supports upside if demand normalizes. TD Cowen Buy Rating

TD Cowen and other analysts reiterated Buy ratings and ~$70 targets citing leading‑edge semi recovery, margin expansion and reduced China risk — supports upside if demand normalizes. Positive Sentiment: Company is pushing its UCT 3.0/AI-driven expansion and signaling a $4B revenue run‑rate strategy — a clear growth narrative if AI semiconductor capex accelerates. $4B Run‑Rate Strategy

Company is pushing its UCT 3.0/AI-driven expansion and signaling a $4B revenue run‑rate strategy — a clear growth narrative if AI semiconductor capex accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript/highlights show management addressing near‑term headwinds while outlining the roadmap — useful for gauging cadence of recovery but not an immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript/highlights show management addressing near‑term headwinds while outlining the roadmap — useful for gauging cadence of recovery but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) explain the stock’s recent volatility — useful context on why the shares had previously rallied and what could sustain that move. Post‑Earnings Analysis

Analyses and writeups (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) explain the stock’s recent volatility — useful context on why the shares had previously rallied and what could sustain that move. Negative Sentiment: Company announced a proposed private offering of $400M aggregate principal of convertible senior notes due 2031 — raises near‑term dilution concerns and adds complexity to the capital structure. Convertible Notes Offering

Company announced a proposed private offering of $400M aggregate principal of convertible senior notes due 2031 — raises near‑term dilution concerns and adds complexity to the capital structure. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: EPS missed consensus by $0.01, revenue was down ~10% YoY, and the company reported a negative net margin — these metrics and conservative near‑term commentary pressured sentiment. Q4 Results & Highlights

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ultra Clean by 237.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.34 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.