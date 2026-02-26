UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $4.1550, with a volume of 56838439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Get UWM alerts:

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Key UWM News

Positive Sentiment: UWM declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share (record/ex‑div date Mar 19; payable Apr 9), implying a high ~9.6% yield that may attract income-focused buyers. Dividend Announcement

UWM declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share (record/ex‑div date Mar 19; payable Apr 9), implying a high ~9.6% yield that may attract income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat: UWM reported Q4 revenue of ~$945.3M vs. consensus ~ $759.1M, showing stronger origination volume/fee revenue than expected — a constructive sign for franchise cash flow. Press Release

Top-line beat: UWM reported Q4 revenue of ~$945.3M vs. consensus ~ $759.1M, showing stronger origination volume/fee revenue than expected — a constructive sign for franchise cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~54,116 call contracts (≈+687% vs typical volume), indicating speculative bullish interest that can amplify intraday volatility. (Market data report)

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~54,116 call contracts (≈+687% vs typical volume), indicating speculative bullish interest that can amplify intraday volatility. (Market data report) Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: coverage notes that easing interest rates helped UWM late in 2025, which supports originations and margins if the rate environment persists. Crain’s: Lower Rates Help UWM

Industry context: coverage notes that easing interest rates helped UWM late in 2025, which supports originations and margins if the rate environment persists. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst snapshot: the Street remains mostly “Hold” (consensus target ~$6.53), so expectations are mixed and any guidance swings may matter more than upgrades. Analyst Consensus

Analyst snapshot: the Street remains mostly “Hold” (consensus target ~$6.53), so expectations are mixed and any guidance swings may matter more than upgrades. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: UWM reported Q4 EPS of $0.08 vs. the $0.09 consensus and showed weak profitability metrics (net margin ~0.61%, negative ROE), which can pressure valuation multiple. Zacks: Earnings Miss

EPS miss: UWM reported Q4 EPS of $0.08 vs. the $0.09 consensus and showed weak profitability metrics (net margin ~0.61%, negative ROE), which can pressure valuation multiple. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance trimmed: UWM set Q1 revenue guidance of ~$650M–$850M versus consensus ~$816.5M — the lower end of the range and the wide band increase uncertainty and may signal cautious origination expectations. Guidance in Press Release

Q1 revenue guidance trimmed: UWM set Q1 revenue guidance of ~$650M–$850M versus consensus ~$816.5M — the lower end of the range and the wide band increase uncertainty and may signal cautious origination expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Mat Ishbia executed a sizable sale (632,874 shares at ~$4.03 on Feb 25), trimming his stake materially; repeated large insider sales this month can be perceived negatively by investors. SEC Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting UWM this week:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price objective on UWM in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Insider Activity at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $2,550,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,330,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,555.77. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,785,125 shares of company stock worth $106,402,307 over the last ninety days. 87.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UWM by 5,681.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UWM by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.