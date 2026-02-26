Ventum Financial Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$12.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

TSE:SDE opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.39 and a 12-month high of C$10.81.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

