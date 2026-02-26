Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 4,042,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,187 shares.The stock last traded at $18.8050 and had previously closed at $18.81.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its position in Veris Residential by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,472,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,500 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,875,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,137,000 after purchasing an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 115,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veris Residential by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc (NYSE: VRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and management of high-quality, Class A multifamily residential communities. As a pure-play residential REIT, Veris Residential offers a range of apartment homes designed to appeal to both urban and suburban renters seeking modern living spaces enhanced with amenities and services.

The company’s portfolio consists of contemporary apartment buildings that feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

