Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 13.5%

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 55.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,608,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,924,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 60,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,928 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Verra Mobility

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and corporate actions that support cash return — Verra reported Q4 revenue of $257.9M, up ~16.4% year‑over‑year, and full‑year 2025 revenue of $979.1M; the company also disclosed a new five‑year contract with NYC DOT and repurchased $133.4M of common stock in Q4. These top‑line beats, the NYC contract and meaningful buybacks are concrete positives for growth visibility and shareholder returns. Verra Mobility Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 revenue beat and corporate actions that support cash return — Verra reported Q4 revenue of $257.9M, up ~16.4% year‑over‑year, and full‑year 2025 revenue of $979.1M; the company also disclosed a new five‑year contract with NYC DOT and repurchased $133.4M of common stock in Q4. These top‑line beats, the NYC contract and meaningful buybacks are concrete positives for growth visibility and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management to present at Morgan Stanley conference — CEO David Roberts and CFO Craig Conti will participate in a fireside chat on March 3; investor Q&A could provide clarity on margin outlook and MOSAIC investments but is unlikely to move the story materially unless new detail is disclosed. Verra Mobility to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Management to present at Morgan Stanley conference — CEO David Roberts and CFO Craig Conti will participate in a fireside chat on March 3; investor Q&A could provide clarity on margin outlook and MOSAIC investments but is unlikely to move the story materially unless new detail is disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance largely in line with expectations — Verra set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.38, which is roughly in line with street estimates; revenue guidance centers around ~$1.0–1.03B per company commentary, leaving the story dependent on margin progression. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

FY‑2026 guidance largely in line with expectations — Verra set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $1.32–$1.38, which is roughly in line with street estimates; revenue guidance centers around ~$1.0–1.03B per company commentary, leaving the story dependent on margin progression. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin compression hurt sentiment — the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.30 versus a consensus ~$0.32 and flagged compressed operating profit and net income declines; media and analyst headlines emphasized the earnings miss and weaker margin outlook, which pressured the stock. Verra Mobility falls on earnings miss and weak guidance

EPS miss and margin compression hurt sentiment — the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.30 versus a consensus ~$0.32 and flagged compressed operating profit and net income declines; media and analyst headlines emphasized the earnings miss and weaker margin outlook, which pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and neutral/equal‑weight ratings — Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $20 (equal weight) and JPMorgan lowered its target to $24 (neutral), which signals more cautious near‑term sentiment and reduces upside on street forecasts. Analyst Coverage Updates (Benzinga)

Analyst price‑target cuts and neutral/equal‑weight ratings — Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $20 (equal weight) and JPMorgan lowered its target to $24 (neutral), which signals more cautious near‑term sentiment and reduces upside on street forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Notable institutional selling noted in filings — recent data highlighted large reductions by some institutional holders during Q4, which can increase supply pressure and weigh on price until buyer demand reappears. Q4 Earnings & Institutional Activity (Quiver)

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

