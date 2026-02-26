Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 293,082 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and corporate actions that support cash return — Verra reported Q4 revenue of $257.9M, up ~16.4% year‑over‑year, and full‑year 2025 revenue of $979.1M; the company also disclosed a new five‑year contract with NYC DOT and repurchased $133.4M of common stock in Q4. These top‑line beats, the NYC contract and meaningful buybacks are concrete positives for growth visibility and shareholder returns. Verra Mobility Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

