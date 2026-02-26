Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading 8.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.1030. 283,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,475,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Specifically, Director Eric C. Andersen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 150,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,902.31. The trade was a 36.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $1,879,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 397,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,682.20. The trade was a 60.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal acquired 247,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,240,439.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 247,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,439.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Vertex from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. Vertex had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vertex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

