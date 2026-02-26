Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $327.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

