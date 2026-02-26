Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.23. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $595.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.0% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 89.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

