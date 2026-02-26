Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 6.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit stock opened at $381.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.70. Intuit has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More.

Announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More.

Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double‑digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near‑term catalyst. Read More.

Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double‑digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near‑term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well‑positioned names like Intuit. Read More.

Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well‑positioned names like Intuit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near‑term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More.

Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near‑term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~40% month‑over‑month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days‑to‑cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited.

Short interest jumped ~40% month‑over‑month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days‑to‑cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52‑week low amid the sector selloff, reflecting persistent investor anxiety that could limit upside until earnings and early Anthropic integrations show traction. Read More.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.