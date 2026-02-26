Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.18.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Stock Up 6.3%
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Intuit
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double‑digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near‑term catalyst. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well‑positioned names like Intuit. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near‑term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~40% month‑over‑month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days‑to‑cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited.
- Negative Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52‑week low amid the sector selloff, reflecting persistent investor anxiety that could limit upside until earnings and early Anthropic integrations show traction. Read More.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.