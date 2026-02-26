Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GL stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $498,752.52. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $4,406,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,629 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,785. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

