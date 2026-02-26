Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.97.

NYSE:HD opened at $375.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). PR Newswire: HD Q4 release

Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Benzinga: analyst moves

Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. PYMNTS: B2B business

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and "frozen" housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Fortune: CEO comments

Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe's cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. QuiverQuant: sector jitters

Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Seeking Alpha: valuation concerns

Insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted — Recent insider sales and some big institutional rebalances were flagged in the data feed, which can add short‑term selling pressure. Source: newsfeed data

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

