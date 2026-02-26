WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSBC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBC stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 73.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $25,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

