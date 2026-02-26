Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.02, but opened at $102.72. Westlake shares last traded at $103.2290, with a volume of 172,984 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $1.22. Westlake had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is -18.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Westlake

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target sharply to $129 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, implying ~25% upside versus the current price — a clear bullish catalyst for investors expecting a recovery. UBS price target raise

Q4 EPS beat expectations: Westlake reported a narrower adjusted loss and beat consensus on EPS, which analysts and management say could set the stage for a profit rebound in 2026 — this helped spur short‑term buying after the print.

Q4 EPS beat expectations: Westlake reported a narrower adjusted loss and beat consensus on EPS, which analysts and management say could set the stage for a profit rebound in 2026 — this helped spur short‑term buying after the print. Positive Sentiment: Business development: Westlake expanded an epoxy distribution partnership with Brenntag in India, supporting APAC growth exposure if volumes recover. India distribution expansion

Business development: Westlake expanded an epoxy distribution partnership with Brenntag in India, supporting APAC growth exposure if volumes recover. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital reiterated a Hold and a $108 target, signaling balanced risk/reward despite Q4 positives and cost‑saving potential — keeps sentiment mixed. BMO Hold maintained

BMO Capital reiterated a Hold and a $108 target, signaling balanced risk/reward despite Q4 positives and cost‑saving potential — keeps sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and fundamentals were weaker: Q4 sales missed estimates and were down ~10.9% YoY, with weak volumes and pricing, negative net margin and a negative ROE — headwinds to near‑term earnings. Press release / Q4 results

Revenue and fundamentals were weaker: Q4 sales missed estimates and were down ~10.9% YoY, with weak volumes and pricing, negative net margin and a negative ROE — headwinds to near‑term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its target to $97 but kept a Neutral rating — that PT sits below the current price and signals potential downside from some analysts’ perspectives. Mizuho price target update

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Westlake this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, Chairman Albert Chao sold 40,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $3,004,304.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 627,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,507.54. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Westlake by 4.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

