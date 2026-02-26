Wharf Real Estate Investment (WRFRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0989) per share and revenue of $809.9250 million for the quarter.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wharf Real Estate Investment to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based real estate investment firm spun off from The Wharf (Holdings) in July 2017. The company focuses on owning, managing and leasing a portfolio of prime commercial properties. It trades on the OTC market under the symbol WRFRF and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company’s portfolio features flagship assets in key Hong Kong districts, including Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, Times Square in Causeway Bay, as well as the office towers at Wheelock House and Crawford House.

Further Reading

