Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.74 and its 200 day moving average is $325.66. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

