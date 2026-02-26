Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$53.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Winpak
Winpak Stock Down 0.2%
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak’s vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of packaging materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.