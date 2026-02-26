Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$53.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

WPK opened at C$47.51 on Tuesday. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$52.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Winpak’s vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of packaging materials.

