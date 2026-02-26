WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Short Interest Up 2,251.1% in February

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,634 shares, a growth of 2,251.1% from the January 29th total of 3,302 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 193,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors. IHDG was launched on May 7, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

