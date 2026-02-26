Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.28.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue of $2.53B, EPS $2.47 and improved margins, showing solid subscription growth and stronger operating profit that underpins longer-term fundamentals. Workday Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and investors still see a buy case — Needham and several boutiques continue to rate WDAY bullish and highlight AI opportunity and institutional accumulation as potential catalysts. Balancing Near-Term Headwinds and AI-Driven Long-Term Upside: Rationale for a Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO sought to calm AI-disruption fears on the call, noting large AI vendors run on Workday’s systems — a credibility point for the platform but one that didn’t reverse the initial selloff. Workday Shares Drop 9% as CEO Says OpenAI, Google Use Its Software
- Negative Sentiment: Management guided FY27 subscription revenue below Wall Street expectations (growth guided down to ~12–13%), stoking concerns that macro weakness and longer deal cycles will slow top-line momentum. That guidance is the primary driver of the selloff. Workday forecasts 2027 annual subscription revenue below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts aggressively trimmed price targets and issued downgrades after the outlook — examples include UBS to $130 (neutral), Piper Sandler to $135 (neutral) and multiple other cuts; that wave amplifies selling pressure and amplifies headline risk. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Workday After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February (≈12.99M shares, ~6.2% of float, up ~34% month-over-month), increasing downside pressure and the potential for outsized moves on intraday sentiment shifts.
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
