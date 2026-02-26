Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.28.

Shares of WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $117.76 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,537,000 after buying an additional 2,525,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $448,804,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

