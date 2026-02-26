Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Workday by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.