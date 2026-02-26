Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $206.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.76 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finivi Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.