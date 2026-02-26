Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.28.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday has a one year low of $117.76 and a one year high of $281.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $442,702,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

