Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.28.

Workday Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.76 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,370. This represents a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $4,662,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,376.10. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Workday by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $442,702,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

