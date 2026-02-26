Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.76 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $4,662,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,376.10. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,370. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.