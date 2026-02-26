Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $298.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Workday in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.28.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

