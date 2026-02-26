Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Texas Capital upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $144.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,039,000 after purchasing an additional 249,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

