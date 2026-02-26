XOMA (XOMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. XOMA has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

XOMA Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company applies its proprietary protein engineering and antibody optimization platform to generate novel drug candidates targeting autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases. XOMA’s scientific expertise spans antibody discovery, engineering, in vitro and in vivo testing, and early‐stage clinical development.

In addition to advancing its own pipeline of antibody candidates, XOMA collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to provide research and development services.

