XOMA (XOMAP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect XOMA to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAP opened at $25.84 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMAP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages proprietary antibody-generation technologies—including ribosome display and phage display—to identify and optimize human monoclonal antibodies with high specificity and favorable pharmacological profiles.
Its lead clinical program is an interleukin-1 beta modulator being evaluated in patients with rare and severe inflammatory conditions.
