Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XMTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,315.45. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $237,440.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 38,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,784.47. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,697. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 29.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Xometry by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,917 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Press Release

Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Guidance & Growth

Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. CEO Succession

CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Analyst Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS reporting: company releases and some outlets report an EPS beat (reported $0.16 vs. $0.12 est.), but alternative transcripts/coverage referenced a different EPS metric (showing a miss), creating investor confusion on profitability/GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. That uncertainty can amplify downside moves. Earnings Beat (Zacks) Alternate Transcript

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

