Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. Xometry has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,784.47. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,714,659.30. Following the sale, the president owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,121.10. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Press Release

Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Guidance & Growth

Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. CEO Succession

CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Analyst Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS reporting: company releases and some outlets report an EPS beat (reported $0.16 vs. $0.12 est.), but alternative transcripts/coverage referenced a different EPS metric (showing a miss), creating investor confusion on profitability/GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. That uncertainty can amplify downside moves. Earnings Beat (Zacks) Alternate Transcript

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

