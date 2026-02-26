Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price objective on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Xometry has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $986,373.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,445 shares in the company, valued at $19,655,955.85. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Press Release

Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Guidance & Growth

Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. CEO Succession

CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Analyst Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS reporting: company releases and some outlets report an EPS beat (reported $0.16 vs. $0.12 est.), but alternative transcripts/coverage referenced a different EPS metric (showing a miss), creating investor confusion on profitability/GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. That uncertainty can amplify downside moves. Earnings Beat (Zacks) Alternate Transcript

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

